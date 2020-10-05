Sami Zayn Admits He Might Look Like Seth Rogen

There have been comparisons for years between Sami Zayn and Seth Rogen, with fans believing that the two look alike. Back in 2018, Rogen booed the suggestion that they looked similar. In a post on Twitter, Zayn finally came around to the idea, but with a twist.

Rogen was defending Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, who are serving in the US House of Representatives. The two have criticized Israel and been accused of being anti-Semitic. Rogen said that criticizing the country is not the same thing as being against people of Jewish descent.

Zayn wrote in response to the tweet: “Maybe I *do* look like @SethRogen.”