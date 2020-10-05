wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Admits He Might Look Like Seth Rogen
October 5, 2020 | Posted by
There have been comparisons for years between Sami Zayn and Seth Rogen, with fans believing that the two look alike. Back in 2018, Rogen booed the suggestion that they looked similar. In a post on Twitter, Zayn finally came around to the idea, but with a twist.
Rogen was defending Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, who are serving in the US House of Representatives. The two have criticized Israel and been accused of being anti-Semitic. Rogen said that criticizing the country is not the same thing as being against people of Jewish descent.
Zayn wrote in response to the tweet: “Maybe I *do* look like @SethRogen.”
Maybe I *do* look like @SethRogen. https://t.co/EOss0V6630
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 3, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jack Gallagher Releases Statement on Sexual Assault Allegations Made Against Him During #SpeakingOut Movement
- Bruce Prichard On WrestleMania VII Blindfold Match Between Rick Martel And Jake Roberts, Martel Not Being In WWE Hall Of Fame
- Roman Reigns On Biggest Lessons He’s Learned From The Rock, Wanting To Be Rock’s Opponent For Potential WWE Return
- Jim Ross On Hulk Hogan Not Wanting To Lose WWE Title To Bret Hart, Why They Could’ve Had A Great Match