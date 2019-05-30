wrestling / News
Various News: Sami Zayn AEW Line Still Available In RAW Replay, Best Friends Entrance Video Online, Website For Wrestle Kingdom 14 Is Live
May 30, 2019 | Posted by
– Sami Zayn’s reference to AEW on RAW, which may or may not be ad-libbed, is still available for viewing in the RAW replay on the USA Network website and app. WWE has already removed the mention from the segment that was uploaded to Youtube.
– AEW has made the Best Friends entrance video available online.
.@SexyChuckieT asked for it … #BestFriends entrance video wall @trentylocks #AEW pic.twitter.com/hEXJIc6e67
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 29, 2019
– NJPW’s website for Wrestle Kingdom 14 is now live. You can find it here.
