Various News: Sami Zayn AEW Line Still Available In RAW Replay, Best Friends Entrance Video Online, Website For Wrestle Kingdom 14 Is Live

– Sami Zayn’s reference to AEW on RAW, which may or may not be ad-libbed, is still available for viewing in the RAW replay on the USA Network website and app. WWE has already removed the mention from the segment that was uploaded to Youtube.

– AEW has made the Best Friends entrance video available online.

– NJPW’s website for Wrestle Kingdom 14 is now live. You can find it here.