Sami Zayn, Aliyah Lose Survivor Series Spots On WWE Smackdown

The men’s and women’s Survivor Series teams for Smackdown are both down a member, with Sami Zayn and Aliyah losing their spots tonight. Friday night’s episode saw Aliyah removed by Sonya Deville from the Smackdown women’s Survivor Series team, while Zayn lost his spot on the men’s team.

Aliyah lost her spot as part of Deville’s ongoing vendetta against Naomi. Despite getting the pin in a six-woman tag team match on tonight’s show, Aliyah’s allying with Naomi led to Deville punishing her by taking her off the team.

Meanwhile, Zayn’s removal was the result of an attempt to get Jeff Hardy off the team backfiring. Zayn went to Adam Pearce after Hardy saw him practicing a motivational speech to himself and demanded Hardy’s removal. Annoyed, Pearce then booked Zayn against Hardy with the loser being removed from the team. Hardy ended up picking up the win.

No replacement has yet been named for Aliyah or Zayn for the matches, which will be part of Survivor Series on November 21st.