wrestling / News
Sami Zayn, Aliyah Lose Survivor Series Spots On WWE Smackdown
The men’s and women’s Survivor Series teams for Smackdown are both down a member, with Sami Zayn and Aliyah losing their spots tonight. Friday night’s episode saw Aliyah removed by Sonya Deville from the Smackdown women’s Survivor Series team, while Zayn lost his spot on the men’s team.
Aliyah lost her spot as part of Deville’s ongoing vendetta against Naomi. Despite getting the pin in a six-woman tag team match on tonight’s show, Aliyah’s allying with Naomi led to Deville punishing her by taking her off the team.
WHAT?!
"I've just been advised that you're no longer on the #SmackDown Women's #SurvivorSeries Team." – @SonyaDevilleWWE @WWE_Aliyah pic.twitter.com/SnULM83OE5
— WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2021
Meanwhile, Zayn’s removal was the result of an attempt to get Jeff Hardy off the team backfiring. Zayn went to Adam Pearce after Hardy saw him practicing a motivational speech to himself and demanded Hardy’s removal. Annoyed, Pearce then booked Zayn against Hardy with the loser being removed from the team. Hardy ended up picking up the win.
Per @ScrapDaddyAP, it'll be @SamiZayn vs. @JEFFHARDYBRAND TONIGHT on #SmackDown… and the loser gets removed from the #SmackDown Men's #SurvivorSeries team! pic.twitter.com/l7v1IfXxoB
— WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2021
.@SamiZayn has officially been REMOVED from the #SmackDown Men's #SurvivorSeries Team! pic.twitter.com/pSjwkBSxGu
— WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2021
No replacement has yet been named for Aliyah or Zayn for the matches, which will be part of Survivor Series on November 21st.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On the CM Punk and Eddie Kingston Segment On AEW Rampage, Why He Was Huge Fan Of Kingston’s Promo
- Becky Lynch On Her Backstage Incident With Charlotte Flair: ‘The Locker Room Needs a Hero Sometimes’
- Tony Khan Confirms Battle of the Belts Plans, More On Owen Hart Cup Coming After Full Gear
- Tony Khan On If He’s Spoken With Bray Wyatt, Potential Interest in ROH Library