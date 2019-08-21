Sami Zayn Allies With Shinsuke Nakamura, Miz Gets Beaten Down (Pics, Video)

– Sami Zayn has found his new calling, and it’s alongside Shinsuke Nakamura as seen on Smackdown. Zayn came out on this week’s episode during the Miz TV segment with Nakamura and said he was going to help Nakamura by being his mouthpiece. Nakamura then attacked Miz and took him out.

The move comes after Zayn posted to Twitter earlier on Tuesday saying that “Enough is enough, and it’s time for a change.” You can see pics and video from the segment below: