Sami Zayn On How He Approaches His Storylines In WWE, Being Part Of Bloodline Arc

Sami Zayn recently weighed in on why his involvement with the Bloodline worked so well and his approach to storytelling in WWE. Zayn spoke at the Survivor Series: WarGames post-show about the long-running storyling, and you can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On his approach to his storylines in WWE: “I know being in a match with Johnny Knoxville is considered to be lower on the totem pole than the main event of WrestleMania. I get that and acknowledge that. But I think part of the success with my involvement with The Bloodline story is just taking everything I do almost too seriously, maybe. It’s not even about being too serious, just about making it as good as is humanly possible.”

Zayn also credited the unique chemistry between The Bloodline members for the storyline’s success, particularly in how it differentiated each character.

On the chemistry between the Bloodline characters: “Jey said this in a promo, and I bet you guys aren’t asking which twin are you now? Because we were able to create such a contrast with all the characters. And I think I really just served as a foil to differentiate that. And a lot of that stuff was preplanned, but a lot of it was accidentally stumbling on gold. There really is—and I’m trying not to blow too much smoke here—but there really is a magic chemistry with the four of us.”