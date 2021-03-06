wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami Zayn Attacks Documentary Crew Member For Being a Mole, Dominik Mysterio Beats Chad Gable
March 6, 2021 | Posted by
– Sami Zayn uncovered who he believed to be a mole in his documentary team and got his revenge on Smackdown. Zayn faced Angelo Dawkins in a singles match on tonight’s Smackdown and lost after he was distracted by Montez Ford messing with his documentary crew. Zayn snapped after the match and attacked the videographer, and in a video later on ranted about how the mole could have gotten inside:
– WWE posted a clip of Dominik Mysterio’s match with Chad Gable, that saw Dominik pick up the win:
More Trending Stories
- Note On Backstage Reaction To Parker Boudreaux Being Compared To Brock Lesnar
- Note On Why The AEW Tag Team Title Match Is Opening AEW Revolution
- Kenny Omega Says He’s Aware Of The Interest In Maki Itoh, Plans To Blow Up Jon Moxley On Sunday
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Partying With Hulk Hogan & Dennis Rodman In WCW, Walking In On Rodman & Carmen Electra