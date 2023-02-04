wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns On Smackdown, Match Set For Elimination Chamber
Sami Zayn has had enough, attacking Roman Reigns on Smackdown and getting a match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Friday night’s show was main evented with Reigns and Paul Heyman in the ring, where Reigns accused Zayn of being greedy and trying to use the Bloodline. He said that everyone wants to take from him, and was set to continue before Zayn came out of the crowd and attacked Reigns. He ended up spearing Reigns and went for a chair, but Reigns escaped.
Zayn then said that he didn’t want anything from Reigns but does now, and said he was coming for Reigns’ title. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa then attacked Zayn and Reigns came in and said that he was giving Zayn what he wants: a match at Elimination Chamber where he would beat Zayn in front of his family and friends in Montreal.
SAMI IS HERE!@SamiZayn #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/OtOS4eunsk
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 4, 2023
SPEAR! 🤯@SamiZayn #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/OFFY7XvZxN
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 4, 2023
"I am coming after you and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship!"@SamiZayn #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/usOlZ0DPk0
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 4, 2023
"I want you at #WWEChamber because you broke up my family and I'm going to break you in front of your entire family!"@WWERomanReigns @SamiZayn #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/yd16mLUsbA
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 4, 2023
