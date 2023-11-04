Sami Zayn Beats JD McDonagh During WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff

– WWE got things started off hot today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for this year’s Crown Jewel premium live event. Former Intercontinental Champion and Undisputed Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn defeated JD McDonagh during the Kickoff show portion of the broadcast.

Sami Zayn won the match after hitting McDonagh with a Helluva Kick followed by the Blue Thunder Bomb for the clean victory. It lasted just under 10 minutes.

You can check out 411’s live coverage of WWE Crown Jewel RIGHT HERE. Highlights and clips from Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh are available below: