wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Beats Kevin Owens at WWE Hell in a Cell (Pics, Video)
Sami Zayn had to pay in blood, but he defeated Kevin Owens at WWE Hell in a Cell. Zayn defeated Owens at tonight’s PPV in a match that saw him get the pinfall after getting busted open in the mouth. He defeated Owens, who was selling an arm injury, with the Helluva Kick. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Our live, ongoing coverage of WWE Hell in a Cell is here.
A score's about to be settled.
Get 👀 on @FightOwensFight vs. @SamiZayn LIVE RIGHT NOW at #HIAC!
Stream on @peacockTV ▶️ https://t.co/bxrJZeU4gL pic.twitter.com/V9knG5GHWL
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 21, 2021
The aftereffects of the Nigerian Nail are real. #HIAC @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/U9ARvM1wQZ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 21, 2021
THIS is no conspiracy.#HIAC @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/Q9HSVLiyG7
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2021
NOT THIS TIME. 😤#HIAC @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/fDsZ73U1iE
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 21, 2021
STUNNER OUTTA NOWHERE!#HIAC @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/4yOnblD4Rf
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2021
One thing is for sure… @FightOwensFight and @SamiZayn will FIGHT FOREVER! #HIAC
▶️ https://t.co/FbUcU7Qoz2 pic.twitter.com/6jyOxLFDR3
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2021
#HIAC's newest winner is … @SamiZayn!
No conspiracy, just victory tonight.
Stream WWE Hell in a Cell on @PeacockTV ▶️ https://t.co/kJEdiLRo7U pic.twitter.com/vyLnTPdGpj
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Karrion Kross Getting Fast Tracked to Main WWE Roster
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Maintaining Balancing Act to Keep Broadcast Partners Happy
- Trish Stratus On Her Husband’s Reaction To Her Kissing The Rock In WWE, Building Special Friendship With Lita
- Tammy Sytch Issues Statement After Release From Prison