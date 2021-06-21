Sami Zayn Beats Kevin Owens at WWE Hell in a Cell (Pics, Video)

Sami Zayn had to pay in blood, but he defeated Kevin Owens at WWE Hell in a Cell. Zayn defeated Owens at tonight’s PPV in a match that saw him get the pinfall after getting busted open in the mouth. He defeated Owens, who was selling an arm injury, with the Helluva Kick. You can see pics and video from the match below.

