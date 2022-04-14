Sami Zayn On Trying To Create A Unique Character In WWE, How Much Creative Input He Has In It

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Sami Zayn discussed trying to create a unique character in WWE, having creative input in his character, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Sami Zayn on his current run in WWE and trying to create a unique character: “I’ve felt like the stuff I’m doing, really the last year and a half since post-COVID and ThunderDome era on, has been some of the best stuff I’ve ever done, certainly character-wise. I’ve just been having so much fun. I’m trying to bring a different aspect to the character that we don’t see in most wrestling characters. And having acting people or people from the outside – I’ve had so many interesting foils on the other side of me. Having Logan [Paul] during the whole documentary thing, and then being opposite Vince McMahon in a backstage, or being opposite Brock Lesnar or Johnny Knoxville – it’s such an eclectic cast of characters. It’s been so fun to reflect my character off of them and have their interaction with my character. I’m having so much fun.”

On having creative input in his character: “Let me nip this in the bud, I don’t want to act like I’m booking my own stuff because I’m not. [I have] input. And for the creative team and whoever to be receptive to my ideas – trust me, I swing a lot, and they’ll tell you [laughs]. I swing a lot and I don’t think I swing a lot of duds, but sometimes, I swing ideas where there are reasons why I don’t know why they won’t work. Sometimes, they tell me, ‘That won’t work because of X, Y, Z.’ But a lot of things they’ll take, and it’s not exactly how I envision it, but pieces of it get through. Like the documentary, for example, and they take on a life of their own. So, for sure, having even a little creative input, I think that’s really what has taken my appreciation and enjoyment of being here in WWE to another level.”

