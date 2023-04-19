Sami Zayn Believes The Bloodline Is Crumbling, Still Has Hope For The Usos

Sami Zayn is set to battle The Usos again in six-man tag action at WWE Backlash, but he believes that there is still some good in them. Zayn, who beat The Usos along with Kevin Owens to capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39, appeared on The Bump and talked about the state of the Bloodline and how he believes they are crumbling. You can check out some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On the current state of The Bloodline: “I’m of the opinion that they are crumbling, and right after WrestleMania, you were able to see it a little more closely. I think they have regrouped a little bit, that much is clear. I really thought that we would get the job done once and for all, that when we beat The Usos, Cody would be next to beat Roman, and it would all just fall apart.

“We did our part, and Cody, for a variety of reasons, Cody couldn’t walk away with the title that night. The Bloodline was able to hold it together for Roman that night. I think they’re on the ropes, but you are seeing them kind of regroup now and recollect themselves. They are a bit more…maybe dangerous is not the right word, but when there’s that desperation, it does kind of make you a bit more dangerous. So they’re not readily to let things go so easily, they’re not ready to go quietly into the night, clearly. They are coming all guns blazing, and that is something to be concerned about. ”

On if there’s still some good in The Usos: “Yeah, 100%. I feel the same way about Jimmy. Look, it’s like any other relationship, whether it’s a friendship, romantic relationship, anything in life. There are times you kind of drift apart, but it’s not an on-off switch. You don’t suddenly stop caring about that person overnight, even if they did you wrong, which they have. Both Usos have, and Jey has repeatedly. There’s always gonna be a part of me that’s gonna remember the connection we had as damn near brothers, seriously. So I do, on some level, still kind of want .

“I know that sounds kind of weird, after everything we’ve been through, but I mean look, I’m not the only one who sees it. Anybody who’s watched this story play out over the last year, year and a half, come on, more, three years. We’ve seen the way Roman’s treated him. We’ve seen that really The Usos have been carrying The Bloodline. You see that it’s just not right, for Jey’s been through. At the same time, it’s hard to feel sorry for him sometimes because he does some pretty horrible things, and then you gotta get even with him. So that’s kind of where we’re at now, but I do feel like I’m hoping, on some level, that if we beat them, and we beat them again, and just keep doing our thing, that these cracks in The Bloodline will turn into giant holes that have to be addressed, and the whole thing does fall apart because it needs to fall apart.”