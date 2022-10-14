Sami Zayn Discusses His Bloodline Story And How It “Evolved”

In his recent appearance on WWE Die Woche, Sami Zayn talked about how his current storyline with The Bloodline changed from its original concept and what he’s enjoyed about the recent events (per Fightful). What was initially intended as a simple alliance between Zayn and Roman Reigns’ stable metamorphosed to where the wrestler has now been inducted as an official member. You can read a few highlights from Zayn and watch the full video below.

On how the angle differs from its first conception: “The whole thing actually evolved quite a bit from the initial idea. I love where we’re at right now, I think a lot of fans are enjoying it. I’m happy it went the way it did. The initial idea wasn’t to necessarily join the Bloodline because I didn’t think that was possible. It’s the Bloodline, you have to be blood, right? The idea was, I was calling myself the locker room leader at that time. Roman Reigns is the Head of Table. The idea would have been to have an on-screen relationship where I’m checking in with him, he’s checking in with me, I can help him out when the time is right. That kind of thing. Then it just morphed and evolved into this. It’s been a collaborative process for sure with everyone involved. Everyone is really in their roles full steam ahead and that’s what’s making it work so well. Everyone is so committed to it and the fans…I see them predicting what’s going to happen next every week and it’s never quite what they think is going to happen. That’s what I love. I love when it’s semi-predictable, but it’s not at all predictable.”

On his reaction to being an official Bloodline member: “It feels great, mainly because of the interaction we’ve gotten to have as of late. The different relationships that I can have with the guys, not just being the original version where I’m on the outside as the locker room leader and I have this alliance with them, now that I’m actually in, I have a very different relationship with each one of them and I find that has been so much fun. That’s been the highlight of all of it.”