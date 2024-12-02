Sami Zayn Thinks Bloodline Storyline Will ‘Always Be There’ For Him, Says It’s Not The End

Sami Zayn thinks his involvement with The Bloodline has reached Kevin Owens levels of integration with his legacy. Zayn teamed with the OG Bloodline and CM Punk to defeat the New Bloodline and Bronson Reed at Survivor Series: WarGames, and he spoke in the post-show presser about how the story has become one that can always be revisited going forward. You can see highlights below, via Wrestling Inc:

On the Bloodline’s imprint on his legacy: “I think the Bloodline thing, because of the length of time, for how long it’s gone on now, and the level of fan investment over the last few years, I feel like the closest thing I can compare to is like my story with Kevin Owens, for example, wherein it’s sort of a story that’s always going to be there. Even if we all sort of drift in different directions, it’s become this thing where you can always just float back to the mothership, you know, much like me and Kevin have been telling a story for over 20 years, and somehow we always find each other in our crosshairs.”

On the future of the storyline: “It’s definitely not the end.”