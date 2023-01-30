Sami Zayn On Whether The Bloodline Storyline Would Have Gone The Same Without Triple H In Charge

Sami Zayn’s involvement with The Bloodline is one of the top storylines in wrestling of the past year, and Zayn recently talked about whether it would have taken off without Triple H in charge. Zayn spoke with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport and was asked whether he would have had the same success if the previous regime had still been in charge of creative, and he said that he didn’t know but that he never got on screen with Roman Reigns until the changeover.

“I can’t say because I genuinely do not know,” Zayn said (per Fightful). “But I know before Triple H was on creative, I never got on screen with Roman. Then when Triple H did get [on creative] I finally did get on screen with Roman. Whether that’s a coincidence, because like I said, the first time I finally did get on screen with Roman, [which] took the story to the next level, happened to be a lot of stars lining up,” said Sami. “The Usos weren’t there, Heyman wasn’t there, it was in Montreal, all these things.

“Would that have happened if Hunter wasn’t in charge? I don’t know. All I know is I can definitely point to the time he wasn’t in charge and say I was kept away from being on screen with Roman. Then once he was in charge, all of a sudden, I’m on screen and it’s allowed to breathe and see where it goes. Because if I do get on screen with Roman and we start doing stuff with The Usos, and all that, and it’s not really working, then okay, you go somewhere else, but because it got it started to work, it got room to breathe. As it breathed it grew. Whether that would have happened without him? I don’t know, but probably not.”

Zayn turned on Reigns at last night’s Royal Rumble to try and help his friend Kevin Owens, which led to his being assaulted mercilessly by the group to end the show.