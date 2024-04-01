Sami Zayn Thinks Bo Dallas Is ‘Really Good’ And ‘Never Got His Chance’

In an interview with Josh Martinez (via Wrestling Inc), Sami Zayn praised fellow NXT alumnus Bo Dallas and said that he’s always felt that Dallas was an underrated talent.

He said: “I’ve been giving this answer for years and it’s kind of hard to say now because he’s not really been on television, but I do believe he’s still kind of under contract. I’ve always thought Bo Dallas was really, really, really, really good and never really got his chance to really spread his wings and fly.“