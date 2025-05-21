Sami Zayn Calls The Briscoes the ‘Best Tag Team of All Time’

– Yesterday, AEW star Mark Briscoe celebrated the 25th anniversary of The Briscoes’ making their in-ring debut, paying tribute to his late brother, Jay Briscoe. Sami Zayn also chimed in, calling The Briscoes as the “best tag team of all time.”

Sami Zayn wrote, “In terms of actual output and body of work over time, I say best tag team of all time.” You can view their exchange below.

Jay Briscoe tragically passed away in January 2023 in a car accident.

Today is 25 years since me and my brother debuted.@jaybriscoe84 Happy 25 years dawg. Quarter century and still grindin’ #demboys — Mark Briscoe (@SussexCoChicken) May 20, 2025