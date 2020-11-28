wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Calls Daniel Bryan The Best In-Ring Performer Of Our Generation
In a post on Twitter, Sami Zayn took the time to praise Daniel Bryan, calling him the best in-ring performer of their generation. The two had a match on last night’s episode of Smackdown.
He wrote: “As much as I run my mouth, it is always an absolute privilege to be able to get in the ring with Daniel Bryan. You never know if or when it might happen again. He is, in my opinion, the best in ring performer of our generation. Still it should be noted, I won the match.”
As much as I run my mouth, it is always an absolute privilege to be able to get in the ring with Daniel Bryan. You never know if or when it might happen again. He is, in my opinion, the best in ring performer of our generation.
Still it should be noted, I won the match. https://t.co/A5WqHfy9lF
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Sasha Banks On Why She Doesn’t Want to Be on Total Divas, How Special Her Smackdown Title Win Felt
- Dr. Drew On The Severity Of Chyna’s Mental Health Issues Before Her Passing, Circumstances That Led To Her Death
- Details On How Available Vince McMahon Has Been During WWE’s Thunderdome Shows
- Note On Why WWE Dropped ‘Wobbly Walrus’ Character From Firefly Funhouse