Sami Zayn Calls Daniel Bryan The Best In-Ring Performer Of Our Generation

In a post on Twitter, Sami Zayn took the time to praise Daniel Bryan, calling him the best in-ring performer of their generation. The two had a match on last night’s episode of Smackdown.

He wrote: “As much as I run my mouth, it is always an absolute privilege to be able to get in the ring with Daniel Bryan. You never know if or when it might happen again. He is, in my opinion, the best in ring performer of our generation. Still it should be noted, I won the match.”