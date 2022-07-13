wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Calls Himself and Brock Lesnar ‘2 Canadian Alpha Males’
July 13, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter yesterday, Sami Zayn remarked on having the same birthday as Brock Lesnar and said they were both ‘Canadian alpha males.’ He also used the post to promote his Sami For Syria charity, noting that he was doubling donations made up to $20,000.
Just 2 Canadian Alpha Males, sharing the same birthday, letting you all know that I am doubling all your donations to https://t.co/t4RdChDwIW today up to $20k. The Beast (probably) wants you to donate now. pic.twitter.com/IAtubUdQvs
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) July 12, 2022
