Sami Zayn Calls Himself and Brock Lesnar ‘2 Canadian Alpha Males’

July 13, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brock Lesnar Sami Zayn WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter yesterday, Sami Zayn remarked on having the same birthday as Brock Lesnar and said they were both ‘Canadian alpha males.’ He also used the post to promote his Sami For Syria charity, noting that he was doubling donations made up to $20,000.

