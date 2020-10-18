wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Calls Out WWE for Not Including Him in New SmackDown Opening
– WWE Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn is not happy with the updated SmackDown opening following the 2020 WWE Draft. The new SmackDown opening does not feature him, even though he’s the Intercontinental champion. Zayn noted this sign of disrespect on Twitter earlier today.
Zayn wrote, “People think @WWE is this international media giant whose goal is to not only turn massive profits, but to bring joy to millions of fans worldwide. And while that is all true, it’s actually secondary to it’s main objective, which is to disrespect Sami Zayn every chance they get.” You can view his tweet below:
People think @WWE is this international media giant whose goal is to not only turn massive profits, but to bring joy to millions of fans worldwide. And while that is all true, it’s actually secondary to it’s main objective, which is to disrespect Sami Zayn every chance they get. https://t.co/ygYflj9LTu
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 18, 2020
