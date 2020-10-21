wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Calls Out WWE For ‘Snubbing’ Him in Smackdown Graphic
Sami Zayn is none too happy with not being included on the Smackdown graphic advertising the show’s one-week jump to FOX Sports 1. As previously reported, WWE issued a post on Twitter reminding fans that Smackdown will be on the cable net due to the World Series and that a special episode of WWE Backstage will air afterward.
The graphic in question included Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley and Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. Zayn, the one champion not included, posted to Twitter sarcastically stating, “Great pic of all the champions on Smackdown!” He attached a GIF of Bryan Cranston flipping out, as you can see below:
Great pic of all the champions on Smackdown! https://t.co/5t6SGJCxJa pic.twitter.com/87voIBv8wT
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 20, 2020
