Sami Zayn Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Professional Wrestling Debut

– WWE Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn celebrated the 20th anniversary of his professional wrestling career and debut match yesterday (Mar. 1). You can see his comments on the subject via Twitter below:

Today marks my 20th anniversary as a pro wrestler. A sincere thank you to everyone who has played a part in this amazing journey of mine. I’ve loved it all. You can celebrate this little guy’s unlikely success story by donating today to http://SamiForSyria.com. At this exact time 20 years ago, I was having my first wrestling match. I’ve been reminiscing all day. I realize there must be so much I’ve forgotten. So if you have any odd memories involving me/my career, be it strange interactions or obscure matches, drop them in the replies.

Zayn’s longtime friend and colleague, Kevin Owens, added on Sami Zayn, “When we were eating at Cracker Barrel with Cass, talking wrestling and you asked ‘Who played Mantaur…Rikishi?’ I don’t think I ever truly recovered from that. Also, this video I just found on my phone. I don’t know why I have this.” You can also view that exchange below:

Today marks my 20th anniversary as a pro wrestler. A sincere thank you to everyone who has played a part in this amazing journey of mine. I’ve loved it all. You can celebrate this little guy’s unlikely success story by donating today to https://t.co/t4RdChlVkm pic.twitter.com/TtEPGOVUfM — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 1, 2022

At this exact time 20 years ago, I was having my first wrestling match. I’ve been reminiscing all day.

I realize there must be so much I’ve forgotten. So if you have any odd memories involving me/my career, be it strange interactions or obscure matches, drop them in the replies. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 2, 2022