Sami Zayn Challenges Jimmy Uso To A Match on WWE RAW

During today’s episode of The Smackdown Lowdown, Sami Zayn challenged Jimmy Uso to a match for this Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.

He said: “Yeah, it’s like you said, another emotional night. Feels like we’re having a lot of those lately. It’s just kind of crazy. I know I’ve got a lot going through my head. It’s just so crazy to see how Jimmy Uso and I have ended up after the relationship that we had. After he was the one who brings me into the Bloodline, bringing me on as the honorary Uce to begin with. He was my dog. And now to see how far we’ve come. Basically he tried to put an end to me tonight. I understand that it was his responsibility from the Tribal Chief himself to put an end to the Sami Zayn problem. Well that didn’t quite happen tonight, did it?

So here’s what I’m thinking: since Jimmy Uso is in such a careful predicament, and since he’s so eager to please the Tribal Chief, right, and put an end to the Sami Zayn problem? Right? Here’s what I’m gonna do, Jimmy. I’m gonna give you an opportunity. I’m gonna let you try to live up to your responsibility for Roman Reigns. This Monday in Boston…you remember Boston, right? Wargames? The city that hosted Wargames. The one night where the Bloodline finally came together. Even Jey Uso, who hadn’t trusted me in all that time finally accepted me as one of his own. Where the Bloodline finally came together as one. You take me on in Boston and I will make sure that Boston is the same city where the Bloodline crumbles. Because I know that when you come up short…and you will…when you come up short against me in Boston, I know what’s waiting for you on the other side with Roman Reigns. So Jimmy, how about it? Monday night? Boston? What do you say, my dog? Feelin’ Ucey?”