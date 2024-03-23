Sami Zayn on Challenging Gunther at WrestleMania 40

– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn discussed facing Gunther at WrestleMania 40. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Sami Zayn on facing Gunther at WrestleMania 40: “I think it’s pretty big for sure. Coming off of last year where I found myself in a really just… you know, let’s call it right place, right time. But I caught a lot of steam and a lot of momentum heading into WrestleMania over the six months or so leading into it and ended up in the main event. Anytime you do something big, you know, I think in anything, I think in any field, not just as a wrestler or an artist or whatever, but when you’re able to accomplish something, there’s always sort of like, oh, now what, on the other side of it, you know?”

On how lucky he feels: “It’s hard to sometimes keep that up or wonder what’s next, what could you do to top it or anything like that and if you watch WWE, you see how fast things move and i’m just, I feel very lucky to be in a pretty good position a year later challenging uh you know, the longest reigning, most dominant Intercontinental champion of all time and if you’re not in that top, top match with, let’s say, Cody at Roman or The Rock or whatever now, I’d say this is the biggest match outside of that that you could possibly want to be in. So I’m pretty grateful to find myself in that spot, and I’m excited about it.”

Sami Zayn challenges Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 40. It’s scheduled for April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.