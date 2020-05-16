Sami Zayn Claims He’s Still the Intercontinental Champion, Says the Tournament Competitors ‘Have No Self-Respect’

– As previously reported, Sami Zayn has been forced to relinquish the WWE Intercontinental Championship and vacate the title. As a result, there will be an eight-man tournament to declare a new champion starting next week on Friday Night Smackdown. Former champion Sami Zayn commented on the tournament on Twitter, saying that the tournament competitors have no self-respect.

Zayn wrote, “I am the Intercontinental Champion. Period. With the exception of Shinsuke, these men have no self-respect, and it says a lot about them that they were willing to participate in this tournament to begin with. Disappointed in all of them.”