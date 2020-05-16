wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Claims He’s Still the Intercontinental Champion, Says the Tournament Competitors ‘Have No Self-Respect’
– As previously reported, Sami Zayn has been forced to relinquish the WWE Intercontinental Championship and vacate the title. As a result, there will be an eight-man tournament to declare a new champion starting next week on Friday Night Smackdown. Former champion Sami Zayn commented on the tournament on Twitter, saying that the tournament competitors have no self-respect.
Zayn wrote, “I am the Intercontinental Champion. Period. With the exception of Shinsuke, these men have no self-respect, and it says a lot about them that they were willing to participate in this tournament to begin with. Disappointed in all of them.”
I am the Intercontinental Champion.
Period.
With the exception of Shinsuke, these men have no self-respect, and it says a lot about them that they were willing to participate in this tournament to begin with.
Disappointed in all of them. https://t.co/PoLDrCINHe
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 16, 2020
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Unhappy That Sami Zayn Decided Not To Come To Tapings
- Note On Why Stu Grayson and Evil Uno Haven’t Been On AEW TV
- Jim Ross Says Ed Ferrara’s Oklahoma Parody of Him in WCW Was Personal & Hurtful, Discusses If He Ever Cleared The Air With Ferrara & Vince Russo
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Putting a Major Summer-Long Storyline on Hold