Sami Zayn Clarifies Why He Didn’t Hit Kevin Owens On WWE Raw

Sami Zayn held back from attacking Kevin Owens on this week’s WWE Raw, and Zayn has taken to social media to explain why. There has been speculation that Zayn and Owens might reunite as friends in Owens’ current feud against the Usos, and that speculation intensified when Zayn refused to hit Owens with a chair during the latter’s match with Jey Uso on Raw, which Owens ultimately won.

Zayn posted to his Twitter account to clear it all up, writing:

“To clarify, I didn’t hit Kevin Owens because I felt the ref could see me in his periphery and I didn’t want to cause Jey Uso to lose by DQ. I’ve explained this to The Bloodline and the issue has been resolved. Friday’s championship celebration will proceed as planned. Thank you.”

Zayn is referring to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline’s Championship Celebration that will take place on Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown.