WWE News: Sami Zayn Comments on His Change of Heart, WWE Posts Akira Tozawa Storyline Injury Update

– Sami Zayn posted the following on Twitter after explaining his actions from Hell in a cell on last night’s WWE Smackdown…

When life is hard, you have to change. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 11, 2017

– On last night’s episode of WWE 205 Live, Drew Gulak attacked Akira Tozawa, hitting him in the throat with his “No Chants” sign. WWE posted the following storyline injury update on Tozawa…

Akira Tozawa injury update

WWE.com has learned from Dr. Stephen Daquino that Akira Tozawa has suffered a laryngeal contusion and swollen vocal chords following an attack by Drew Gulak on WWE 205 Live.