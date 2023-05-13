Sami Zayn Comments On Why His Road to Wrestlemania Was Different From Daniel Bryan

In an interview with Inside the Ropes (via Wrestling Inc), Sami Zayn spoke about how his Wrestlemania story this year was different from Daniel Bryan. There were many calling for Zayn to defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but instead, he teamed with Kevin Owens against the Usos. Back in 2014, fans demanded Daniel Bryan get a main event spot, and so he won in the main event of Wrestlemania 30.

Zayn said: “[My story] happened to coincide with Cody coming back from injury and he did very well in his own right. He was red hot. If you had rewound to the Daniel Bryan miracle run at WrestleMania 30 and Batista … that was different because the fans rejected Batista. But the fans love Cody, so I knew there wouldn’t be a backlash like that. It was just a timing issue.“