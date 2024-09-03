Sami Zayn Confronts Gunther On WWE Raw, Wants World Title Shot

Sami Zayn has stepped up to Gunther, calling out the World Heavyweight Champion on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Gunther come out to celebrate his win over Randy Orton at WWE Bash In Berlin, saying that the match was another chapter in his legacy.

Zayn then came to the ring and said that he’s been thinking about his run with the Intercontinental Championship and how the true greats used that title as a stepping stone to the World Championship, much like Gunther did. He said that he planned to do the same. Gunther refused the challenge but Zayn said that Gunther hadn’t ever backed down from a fight before now. He said that was because he was the only man who had beaten Gunther in the ring and he will be World Heavyweight Champion.