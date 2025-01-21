Sami Zayn Declares Himself For Royal Rumble On Raw, Confronted By Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn is entering the Royal Rumble, declaring himself for the match on Raw before Kevin Owens interrupted him. Monday night’s episode saw Zayn appear for an in-ring promo where he declared that he would be enterting the men’s Rumble match with the intention of earning the main event of WrestleMania.

Owens came out to interrupt and encouraged Zayn in his intentions, noting that while he was upset by Zayn aligning with Roman Reigns at Survivor Series, he believed it was different than what Cody Rhodes did when he teamed with Reigns at Bad Blood. He went on to say that he knows Zayn will be there for him should he need him during his match with Cody Rhodes because he had his back, just like he did Reigns’.