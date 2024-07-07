wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Defeats Bron Breakker, Retains Intercontinental Title at WWE Money in the Bank
July 6, 2024 | Posted by
Sami Zayn is still the WWE Intercontinental Champion after defeating Bron Breakker at Money in the Bank tonight. Zayn withstood a variety of power moves from the former NXT Champion, before eventually putting him away with a Helluva Kick.
Zayn is currently in his fourth reign as champion. He has held the belt for 92 days after winning it at Wrestlemania 40 on April 6.
