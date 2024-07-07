Sami Zayn Defeats Bron Breakker, Retains Intercontinental Title at WWE Money in the Bank

Sami Zayn is still the WWE Intercontinental Champion after defeating Bron Breakker at Money in the Bank tonight. Zayn withstood a variety of power moves from the former NXT Champion, before eventually putting him away with a Helluva Kick.

Zayn is currently in his fourth reign as champion. He has held the belt for 92 days after winning it at Wrestlemania 40 on April 6.