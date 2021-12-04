wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Destroyed By Brock Lesnar, Loses Universal Title Match on WWE Smackdown
Sami Zayn’s WWE Universal Championship match didn’t turn out how he hoped on Smackdown, thanks in no small part to Brock Lesnar. Zayn was destroyed by Lesnar in the main event segment of tonight’s Smackdown before his scheduled match with Roman Reigns, leading to Reigns defeating Zayn in nothing flat.
Zayn vs. Reigns was set up on tonight’s show after Brock Lesnar intimidated Zayn into calling for his title match in the opening segment, promising that he would be at ringside in Zayn’s corner for the match. You can see some pics and clips below.
Lesnar will now face Reigns for the title at WWE Day 1 on New Year’s Day.
