wrestling / News
Sami Zayn ‘Documentary’ Might Be A Real Thing On The WWE Network
March 6, 2021 | Posted by
In recent weeks on WWE TV, Sami Zayn has been followed by a camera crew, which he has said is for a documentary about the injustices against him in the WWE. While this is an storyline, the documentary may end up being real. According to Fightful Select, this will be an actual WWE Network-Peacock production. There have also been talks of using it in a video package for Smackdown.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Details On WWE Legend Potentially Being AEW’s ‘Hall Of Fame-Worthy’ Signing (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)
- WWE Reportedly Issues Age-Related Rule On All New Developmental Signings
- Note On Backstage Reaction To Parker Boudreaux Being Compared To Brock Lesnar
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Partying With Hulk Hogan & Dennis Rodman In WCW, Walking In On Rodman & Carmen Electra