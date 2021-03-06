wrestling / News

Sami Zayn ‘Documentary’ Might Be A Real Thing On The WWE Network

March 6, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sami Zayn

In recent weeks on WWE TV, Sami Zayn has been followed by a camera crew, which he has said is for a documentary about the injustices against him in the WWE. While this is an storyline, the documentary may end up being real. According to Fightful Select, this will be an actual WWE Network-Peacock production. There have also been talks of using it in a video package for Smackdown.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Sami Zayn, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading