Sami Zayn Doesn’t Miss His Old Theme Song, Weighs In On Current Theme

Sami Zayn says that he doesn’t miss his old “Worlds Apart” theme song and shared his thoughts about his current entrance song. Zayn spoke with Metro for a new interview and discussed his old song, his idea for a new song and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On if he misses his old theme song: “No, I don’t. Honestly, I wanted to change that song for a while. I thought I had it for too long – two years too long, maybe three years too long! [laughs] Once I became a bad guy. I felt it should have switched right away. [Former WWE boss Vince McMahon] had a bit of a different mindset about it, which I see his point. It reached a point where it didn’t match the character anymore. Especially when I was doing the conspiracy stuff.”

On his conspiracy theoriest stint: “I have a soft spot for that Conspiracy Theory stuff because it was just so creatively stimulating at the time. All this to say, the music – I thought it was really good for my time in NXT, it was really good for my time early up on the main roster. But then the character evolved, and as the character evolves I think that music – [Worlds Collide is] not even great music that can be applied to whatever. It can’t just go to any character, and as the character evolves – it felt very specific to that character, the plucky underdog.”

On his current theme song: “It’s kind of sad, but you had that time with that music and that character, and that time is over. That’s how I feel about it. I worked with the music guys on this music. It still didn’t come out quite how I envisioned, and my character actually shifted a fair bit from when the new music first debuted to now.”

On the idea of Depeche Mode’s ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’ as a theme: “That’d be awesome, but I dunno if we can licence Depeche Mode or anything like that. But something that has that sort of quality to it, which is really hard to do with original music.”