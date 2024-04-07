Sami Zayn Ends GUNTHER’s Record-Setting Intercontinental Title Reign at Wrestlemania 40

GUNTHER is no longer the WWE Intercontinental champion, as his 666-day reign was ended by Sami Zayn at Wrestlemania 40. Zayn got dominated by GUNTHER for a large portion of the match, and at one point was powerbombed and splashed multiple times. He fired himself up and fought off the Austrian, hitting a El Generico-style brainbuster on the top turnbuckle, then a Helluva Kick to get the win.

As noted, GUNTHER’s reign is the longest in WWE history and by a large margin. He surpassed the Honky Tonk Man’s 454-day reign back in September, and broke the record for longest combined-reign in February. He originally won the belt from Ricochet on June 10, 2022.

As for Zayn, this is his fourth reign as the Intercontinental Champion. He was the person that Ricochet originally beat to become champion in the first place, two years ago in March 2022.

SAMI ZAYN DID IT!!! GUNTHER HAS BEEN DETHRONED!!! WE HAVE A NEW INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION AT #WrestleMania!!! pic.twitter.com/ecvyi7y3Xh — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024