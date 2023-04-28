Sami Zayn Says He Tries To “Enjoy The Process Along The Way” In His Wrestling Career

In a recent episode of Whiskey Ginger with Andrew Santino, Sami Zayn sat down before his WrestleMania win and shared some insights on his career path in WWE (per Fightful). Zayn expressed that he tries to focus on the journey rather than obsessing about the destination, and shared how his perspective on his place in the industry has changed over time. You can find a few highlights from Zayn and listen to the full podcast below.

On following a path to success in WWE: “Yeah, I was like, ‘Oh my god, that’s right. There’s a possibility of making really good money here one day. That’s why I’m here.’ But that’s not really why I’m here. I’m just chasing the blueprint, where you start here and you get here, and you get there, and one day you get on the big stage, and that’s just the blueprint. That’s just what you do. It’s like chasing, and I don’t know what you’re chasing, to be honest.”

On his satisfaction with his current peak: “I don’t know. I say that now because I’m at the pinnacle of it in a way, where I’m like, ‘Yeah, what are we even doing here?’ But I don’t know. You’re chasing where I’m at right now, which is to be on television every week, doing your art on the highest level for the highest emotional connection. You’re doing your best for the best, and getting the best out of it.”

On his continuing ambition as a wrestler: “Absolutely. I’m hungry for…yes. I’m hungry for more, but within reason. I try not to let it, anyway, every now and again, some shallow stuff, you contend with that a little bit. You get caught up in the BS and you’re on the hamster wheel, and you get tunnel vision sometimes. But really, I just see the whole thing as a privilege. If it ended tomorrow, I’d be like, ‘Hey, man. Good run? I got to do more than most people get to ever do.'”

On the value of the process as more than just a means to a goal: “Making it to WWE, in theory, when you’re starting, it seems like Mount Everest. It seems like an unattainable goal. I suppose you wouldn’t call it a dream, but a goal as well. So you kind of just preoccupy yourself with the immediate goals like getting booked in Montana or wherever it is. You have these immediate goals, and they’re so satisfying, and they lead to these slightly bigger goals, and it’s just this incremental growth. But if you enjoy the process along the way, and you’re not just fixated on getting to the peak, then the whole thing’s just gonna rule, and it has. That’s my thing. The whole thing has ruled.”