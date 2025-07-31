Sami Zayn Is Enjoying His Story With Karrion Kross, Talks Fans Getting Behind Kross

Sami Zayn says he is really enjoying his longform storyline with Karrion Kross. Zayn and Kross have been circling each other’s orbits for some time and will be competing at WWE SummerSlam. Zayn weighed in on the matter in an interview with the Toronto Sun, and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On the slow burn feud: “Well, you know, it’s funny because for as much as a slow burn as it has been, I’ve kind of been loosely attached to him (Karrion Kross) for almost the entire year. I’d have to go back and see when our first interaction is, but, it would probably be, you know, towards the beginning of this year. So it really is something that’s been slowly, slowly simmering for, I don’t know, probably close to six, seven, eight months. I really don’t know but, all this to say, despite that, I kind of wish there was a little bit more recent steam on it. I know things have kind of picked up in the last month with he and I.”

On fans getting behind Kross: “But to watch the way fans have sort of got behind him in a way recently is really interesting to me. Really interesting because he hasn’t been given a whole lot. It’s just been like, a minute back here, a minute back there, sprinkled over several, several months, and that slow burn, as you put it, has kind of, I don’t know, made people a lot more intrigued and just really wanna see him get more of an opportunity.”

On their storyline: “And I’m interested in — I like the story that we’re telling here. I typically like stories about broader issues. Not just you punch me in the face and I punched you in the face. Now, I’m gonna get even with you. These are morality issues and talking about — his worldview as a character is talking about how everyone is sort of corrupted and everyone is evil deep down and I represent sort of the opposite. As someone who tries to do his very best to fight the good fight and is doubling down on being incorruptible, even in the face of temptation and shortcoming.

“This thing about the World Title being the backdrop for all of it, about being unable to achieve this big goal, and the issue being that perhaps I’m too good to do what needs to be done. This life lesson that’s kind of being taught like, oh, well, you gotta get your hands dirty if you wanna get ahead and the character kind of rejects that so I think it plays to much deeper issues and those are the kind of stories I like to tell. I wish we had a bit more time to lean into that really. But as I said, it has been a slow burn but I wish we could really, you know, get our hands in the dough on that one. Because I think that’s kind of been the subtle — that’s the undertone and what’s kind of underpinning the whole story but, I wish it was a little bit more at the front of it all, you know?”