Sami Zayn Is Excited To See Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso At WrestleMania 40

Sami Zayn has named the battle of Jimmy and Jey Uso as his most anticipated match at WrestleMania. Zayn worked closely with the brothers during his stint in The Bloodline, and he recently spoke with Sportskeeda where he talked about why that match excites him so much and more. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On the Jey vs. Jimmy match: “I’m pretty excited for Jimmy and Jey. Obviously the history with those guys, I think getting to see them go one on one and I know how much that match means to them. I’m pretty excited to see what they can do with each other. I remember being a huge, huge fan of the Hardy Brothers back in the day. The first time they were going at it, I was just so intrigued. To see these two guys who come up together and what’s it going to be like when they’re finally on the other side? Because you’ve never seen that before. You’ve always seen them together. So it’s the first time you see them on opposite sides of the ring, one-on-one. That’s very intriguing to me, especially with the bond they have as twins, both in the ring and out of the ring. It’s very, I think that’s the one I’m kind of looking forward to the most. Of course, Cody and Roman, that story has been pretty well told. Now The Rock with this tag team, Tag match, I think, is very interesting. So there’s no shortage of interesting matches.I think the one that jumps out to me in terms of like piquing my curiosity, I would say it’s Uso versus Uso. That’s a pretty big act to cover, you know?”

On WrestleMania card: “I mean, it’s just when I look at the card. You’re absolutely right. The card is stacked up and down. I feel like the whole company is just firing on all cylinders where everyone’s just the tide is rising collectively and everybody is operating at higher levels than they they kind of ever have and it’s just so exciting top to bottom and I know we’ve been compared to the attitude era so many times and everyone talks about you know wrestling in the heyday or whatever with The Rock and Austin and I will say this, the one thing about that time period that I thought was so cool that was hard to replicate, but I feel like we’re there now, was people cared about pretty much every match top to bottom. Even people who were opening match or match two, match three, anywhere, there was a story. People cared about them and people were just excited from the beginning of the night to the end of the night. I feel like we’re kind of hitting on that now and this WrestleMania card that we’re approaching now, it’s reflective of that. I think no matter where you are on the card, people are invested in whatever story you’re telling them right now.”