Sami Zayn Excited For WWE Clash At The Castle Match, Talks Anticipated Fan Reaction

Sami Zayn is looking forward to his match with Chad Gable at WWE Clash At The Castle, as he noted in a new interview. Zayn spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview where he talked about the upcoming match, and you can see a couple highlights below:

On his expectations for the audience reaction: “I remember watching Clash at the Castle (in 2022), granted that was in Wales, but I wasn’t on that event and I did have a little bit of FOMO just missing out on that. It’ll be good to go and perform in front of that kind of audience. With Backlash, even last year in Puerto Rico and this year in France, the Saudi events, the events in Montreal and Australia, all these international PLEs that have become a bit more commonplace, you’re seeing the excitement of the fans really pore through your television or computer screen. It’s infectious and adds such a dimension to that matches, the product, and everything else. It’s very exciting.”

On facing Gable at the show: “I’ve gotten to wrestle Chad Gable many times and I think our batting average is pretty good. I’m excited, especially with the story with Otis and Alpha Academy, it gives it another dimension and another layer. When you add that to a match that is given a little time, because these PLEs have less matches now so each match as time to breath, all of the ingredients are right for something pretty special.”