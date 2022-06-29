Sami Zayn Explains How Winning Money in the Bank Will Help Roman Reigns

– On today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn explained why it is to Roman Reigns’ benefit that he wins the Money in the Bank match at this Saturday’s event. Sami Zayn stated the following (via Fightful):

“You’re trying to put words in my mouth as if I’m here to cash in, that I’m gonna pick my spot and prey on Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns is the Head Of The Table, he’s been steering this ship and I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but the ship has been doing very well. So I’m not here to disrupt the order of things at this particular time, I’m trying to keep things together. That’s what a leader does. That is why I’m aligned with the Bloodline because they know I’m a locker room leader and I run a tight ship. Now, with the Money In The Bank contract in my possession, I can keep the order of things. It means Roman Reigns doesn’t have to constantly look over his shoulder every two minutes, he’s not vulnerable to be exploited by some vulture carrying the briefcase just waiting to pounce from the shadows. He doesn’t need to worry about that. Now all I was saying is, hypothetically, if Roman Reigns wasn’t holding the championship, yeah. If it was Brock, Brock Lesnar for example, no problem I’d cash in and become champ, no problem. But as long as Roman Reigns has got the Undisputed Universal Championship, it’s safe with me as the Money In The Bank contract holder. That’s all I was trying to say.”

Sami Zayn will be competing in the Men’s Money in the Bank match against Riddle, Seth Rollins, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Omos, and one other Superstar to be named later on. The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock and WWE Network.