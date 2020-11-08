Sami Zayn Explains Why He Doesn’t Like Donald Trump

– In a post on Twitter, Sami Zayn explained why he doesn’t like outgoing President Donald Trump, who lost this year’s election to Joe Biden today.

He wrote: “One petty reason I dislike Trump is that he has infringed on my gimmick of being a delusional, cowardly heel. Not even joking. So much of the arrogance, paranoia, victimhood & denial that has long been the language of the heel wrestler is now attributed to him & it pisses me off.”