WWE News: Sami Zayn Says Facing Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles at Clash of Champions Is ‘Surreal,’ Stock Down

– Sami Zayn is in amazement that he’s set to face Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles in a ladder match for the Intercontinental Champion at Clash of Champions. Zayn, who will face the two at Sunday’s PPV, posted to Instagram to comment on the “surreal” experience:

“It’s a bit surreal that this match is actually happening. A 3-way ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship against Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles probably would have been my dream match when I was 17 or 18, just breaking in. I am going to really enjoy the moment when it comes. But until then, let’s all take a moment to enjoy this awesome match graphic, in case there was any doubt as to who the real champion is haha!”

– WWE’ stock closed at $39.21 on Tuesday, down $0.15 (0.38%) from the previous closing price. The market was up 0.52% on the day.