wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami Zayn Says Facing Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles at Clash of Champions Is ‘Surreal,’ Stock Down
– Sami Zayn is in amazement that he’s set to face Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles in a ladder match for the Intercontinental Champion at Clash of Champions. Zayn, who will face the two at Sunday’s PPV, posted to Instagram to comment on the “surreal” experience:
“It’s a bit surreal that this match is actually happening. A 3-way ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship against Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles probably would have been my dream match when I was 17 or 18, just breaking in. I am going to really enjoy the moment when it comes. But until then, let’s all take a moment to enjoy this awesome match graphic, in case there was any doubt as to who the real champion is haha!”
View this post on Instagram
It’s a bit surreal that this match is actually happening. A 3-way ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship against Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles probably would have been my dream match when I was 17 or 18, just breaking in. I am going to really enjoy the moment when it comes. But until then, let’s all take a moment to enjoy this awesome match graphic, in case there was any doubt as to who the real champion is haha!
– WWE’ stock closed at $39.21 on Tuesday, down $0.15 (0.38%) from the previous closing price. The market was up 0.52% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Main Roster Talking About COVID-19 Outbreak in NXT
- Gerald Brisco Teases Possible Move to AEW: ‘I Truly Khan’t Wait to Tell You My Big News!’
- Shotzi Blackheart Nearly Tricked After Reading Fake Rumor on WWE Release
- Eric Bischoff On The Flaws Of The WarGames Concept, Team Hogan vs. The Dungeon Of Doom At Fall Brawl 1995