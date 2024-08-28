Sami Zayn Thanks Fans For Donating Almost $25,000 To His Charity

Sami Zayn got some help from fans for his Sami For Syria charity on his birthday to the tune of nearly $25,000. Zayn posted to Twitter on Tuesday to note that fans raised $24,744 for his charity and he added the extra $256 to bring it to $25,000, then matched the donation in order to make the total $50,000.

The donation paid for two mobile clinics that will provide medical care in Syria. Zayn wrote:

“For my birthday last month, you guys donated $24,744 for http://SamiForSyria.com in 24 hours!

I topped it up to an even 25k & as promised, I matched that 25,000$ myself, meaning we raised $50,000 in one day to fund 2 mobile clinics providing medical care in Syria. THANK YOU ALL!”