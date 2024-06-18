wrestling / News
Sami Zayn & Friends Comedy Show in Toronto Tickets Available
June 18, 2024 | Posted by
– Tickets are now available for the WWE Presents: Sami Zayn & Friends Do Toronto Comedy Show. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster with the presale code FRIENDS. The event is scheduled for Thursday, July 4 at the The Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Tickets are on sale NOW with presale code: FRIENDS
🎟️: https://t.co/vQQQaiOO5Q pic.twitter.com/7OY3BmUvry
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2024
So pumped about this!
Presale starts tomorrow, Tuesday June 18, at 10am EST.
Use code: COMEDYhttps://t.co/T3tBfPBAmw pic.twitter.com/aXNYwyuWdo
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) June 18, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy On Why AJ Styles Was Able To Become a WWE Main Eventer
- Ted DiBiase Explains Why He Didn’t Have a Problem With His Heavy Travel Schedule
- Backstage Update on Damian Priest Following WWE Clash at the Castle, Top Merch Sellers in Scotland
- Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green, & Carmella Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos