Sami Zayn & Friends Comedy Show in Toronto Tickets Available

June 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Tickets are now available for the WWE Presents: Sami Zayn & Friends Do Toronto Comedy Show. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster with the presale code FRIENDS. The event is scheduled for Thursday, July 4 at the The Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

