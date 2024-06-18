Sami Zayn & Friends Comedy Show in Toronto Tickets Available

– Tickets are now available for the WWE Presents: Sami Zayn & Friends Do Toronto Comedy Show. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster with the presale code FRIENDS. The event is scheduled for Thursday, July 4 at the The Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

