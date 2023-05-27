wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Greets Crowd in Arabic at WWE Night of Champions
May 27, 2023
Before the main event of WWE Night of Champions, Sami Zayn greeted the crowd in Saudi Arabia in their native language. Zayn spoke in Arabic while wearing a traditional Arabian thobe.
Zayn was reportedly not allowed to attend Saudi Arabia events due to the countries hostilities with Syria, as Zayn is of Syrian descent. However, Saudi Araba and Syria recently resumed diplomatic relations, so Zayn was allowed to return.
Tell 'em @SamiZayn! 🗣️#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/7hozXfhXy2
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023