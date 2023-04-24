Sami Zayn Shares How The Hardy Boyz Were “Pivotal” In Inspiring Him

Sami Zayn appeared on WWE’s The Bump earlier this week and cited Matt and Jeff Hardy as two of the earliest inspirations in his wrestling career (via Wrestling Inc). Zayn shared how their backyard endeavors motivated his younger self to pursue wrestling training and provided much-needed incitement for his initial efforts as a wrestler. You can find a few highlights from Zayn and watch the full episode below.

On his first inspirations in the wrestling industry: “If we go really young, I love Demolition. Really, it was the Hardy Boyz. Actually, they were so pivotal to my whole life. They came into my world at an age where even the idea of becoming a wrestler, or training to become a wrestler, was not possible at all. I was just so inspired by them because it seemed like younger and smaller guys [had a chance].”

On the value he gained from watching the Hardys: “They were doing their stuff in the backyard. I gravitated towards them. They were massive inspirations on me — in my late fanhood and early years of wanting to be a wrestler, and training to become a wrestler.”