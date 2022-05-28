wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Given Honorary Uce Status On WWE Smackdown
Sami Zayn is now an honorary member of the Bloodline, has granted by the Usos on this week’s Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw Zayn appear as a guest on the Kevin Owens Show, during which Owens took issue with Zayn’s attempts to become a member of The Bloodline. Owens told Zayn that the Bloodline couldn’t care less about him and Zayn walked out.
Later in the show, Zayn came up to the Usos and said that he wants to know where he stands with them. He suggested joining the group as an honorary member and Jimmy agreed, calling him an “Honorary Uce.”
You can see the segments below:
"The Bloodline couldn't care less about you." 💔 #SmackDown@FightOwensFight | @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/5hzJ4pxrpx
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 28, 2022
"Honorary Uce." #SmackDown@WWEUsos | @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/SQRZJBWQrN
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 28, 2022
