Sami Zayn Hosting His Own ‘Sami Awards’ On Smackdown
Sami Zayn will be hosting his own 2020 awards show on this week’s episode of Smackdown. Zayn announced on Twitter on Thursday that while the Slammy Awards are set to be hosted next, he will host his own “Sami Awards” tomorrow.
Zayn posted:
“The #Slammy Awards are good fun, but clearly very biased to highlight corporate favorites. That’s why tomorrow night on #Smackdown I will host the FIRST ANNUAL SAMI AWARDS! The always honest ‘Champion of the People’, will present awards that reflect the true will of the people.”
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 18, 2020
