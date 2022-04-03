Sami Zayn On How He Manages Fan Expectations For His Matches

Anything will go in Sami Zayn’s match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38 tonight, and Zayn discussed how he manages fans expectations for his matches. Zayn spoke with Sportskeeda’s Kevin Kellam and talked about how he handles those expectations that he’ll deliver big moments.

“Sometimes, managing expectations is a very delicate thing, so this is a multi-faceted question here,” he said (per Fightful. “On the one hand, I believe it’s very important to be mindful of what the fans expect and what they want and to deliver something somewhat in that range. I mean, if fans want me to fall off of Hell in a Cell while I’m on fire, I’m sorry, you’re just not going to get that, your expectations are your problem. But there is a meeting point there somewhere. I use Bob Dylan as an example a lot, because if you listen to Bob Dylan’s records, especially from the sixties oh, that’s so much of what he became famous for. If you go to one of his concerts expecting to hear that guy, you’re going to be severely disappointed. Because he’s going to do whatever he wants to do. That’s his thing. It’s almost like an art exhibition and you’re going to get what he, as the artist, puts out.”

He continued, “I don’t know if I subscribe entirely to that school of thought. Part of me says, ‘I’m the artist and you’re going to get what I give you.’ But the other part of me is like, ‘I know what you like and I’m going to give you what you like.’ So there is this teeter-totter of managing their expectations and giving them what they like but I also can’t be held accountable for what they expect.”

Zayn and Knoxville do battle at tonight’s second night of WrestleMania 38. You can follow our live coverage here.