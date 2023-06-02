Sami Zayn On How Much It Meant For Him to Main Event WWE Night of Champions

Sami Zayn appeared on his first Saudi Arabia show at WWE Night of Champions, and he recently opened up about how much it meant to him. Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the main event of last weekend’s PPV, and he spoke about the experience of travelling to the country and more on After the Bell. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On how much it meant for him to travel to the Middle East: “I’m Arabic, I’m Muslim. That’s my part of the world. I understand those people. Those are my people. When I went there, I got to go to Mecca, which is just a surreal experience. And I also saw my uncles that I hadn’t seen in 25 years, I had cousins that I hadn’t seen in 25 years, I met my great-uncle who I didn’t even know existed. So it was pretty heavy in a lot of ways.”

On main eventing the Saudi Arabia show: “I always felt like I would have been the natural representative for those shows [in Saudi Arabia] and I just wasn’t. So it was good to finally be put in that position, and in a main event spot, and opposite Roman and Solo, and the story that’s kind of been carrying the company for a minute now. It felt like it all just kind of came together perfectly. I couldn’t have asked for a better way to go back.”