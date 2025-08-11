Sami Zayn Says Hulk Hogan Was One Of His Favorites As a Kid

In an interview with the Toronto Sun (via Wrestling Inc), Sami Zayn spoke about his childhood memories of Hulk Hogan, calling him one of his favorite wrestlers growing up. Hogan passed away last month following a cardiac arrest at the age of 71.

Zayn said: “Undoubtedly, he was my favorite when I was a kid. My earliest memories were really watching [wrestling] with my dad, and I just have this vivid image of Hulk Hogan after a match, sweaty and maybe bloodied. He had just gone through so much, and then just all the poses and the adulation out of the crowd. I think that spectacle is what really drew me into wrestling to begin with, so he was my guy as early as I knew wrestling.”

Zayn noted that he had more complicated feelings about Hogan now that he’s older, but didn’t want to “burden anyone” by talking about them.